For the community, from the community: General Court of Audit, Saudi Arabia expanding funding for INTOSAI Development Initiative’s capacity development efforts for Supreme Audit Institutions

This article was originally published on the INTOSAI Development Initiative’s website on September 10, 2024.

The General Court of Audit, Saudi Arabia (GCA) has been one of the pioneering Supreme Audit Institutions (SAI) that has provided consistent financial support to INTOSAI Development Initiative (IDI). GCA initiated its support to IDI in 2019 for capacity development initiatives on strategic management of SAIs and auditing the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Through 2023 to 2025 their support continues for auditing the implementation of SDGs. The support has been widened to include initiatives with strong focus on technology like the initiatives on Leveraging of Technological Advancements and pICTure on Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Governance.

IDI continues to support the administration of the Saudi Fund for Improved SAI Performance (FISP) since 2023. This unique fund provides dedicated financial support to selected SAIs of developing nations to enable themselves for better delivery of their mandates.

“I am pleased to announce the expansion of GCA funding to IDI aimed at enhancing the capacity of SAIs worldwide. Specifically targeting the leveraging of technology advancements to enhance the capacity of SAIs globally, this initiative represents a significant step forward in our commitment to fostering innovation and efficiency within public sector auditing. As we navigate an increasingly complex global landscape, the role of SAIs has never been more critical. They serve as guardians of public resources, ensuring that governments operate efficiently and responsibly. In today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape, it is imperative that SAIs harness the power of advanced technologies to improve their operations, enhance data analysis capabilities, and increase transparency in public financial management. By expanding GCI funding, SAIs with the resources they need to adopt cutting-edge tools and methodologies that will enable them to meet the challenges of modern governance. This funding will support initiatives such as the integration of data analytics, artificial intelligence, and digital reporting systems into the auditing processes. These advancements will not only streamline operations but also enhance the accuracy and effectiveness of audits, ultimately leading to better accountability and governance. By working together, we can ensure that our audit institutions are equipped with the necessary technological advancements to fulfil their central roles in promoting integrity and efficiency in public administration. Thank you, IDI, for your dedication to strengthening the capacity of SAIs and for your commitment to advancing the principles of transparency and accountability worldwide.” Dr. Hussam Alangari, President General Court of Audit – Saudi Arabia (GCA)