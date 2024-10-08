Christina Gellerbrant Hagberg appointed as Auditor General of Sweden

As of 16 September, Christina Gellerbrant Hagberg has assumed the position of Auditor General of Sweden. She was appointed by the parliament on 22 May for a term of seven years. She takes over the position from Helena Lindberg who has served as Auditor General since 2017.

The Auditor General decides on the audits to be carried out, the methods used and what conclusions are to be drawn. Christina Gellerbrant Hagberg is honoured to have been appointed to this important role. She highlights that the role as Auditor General entails great responsibility and integrity. Independent audit contributes to strengthening transparency and efficient spending of public funds.

Ms. Gellerbrant Hagberg has more than 30 years of experience working for the public sector, most recently as Director General of the Swedish Agency for Government Employers. Previously, she has held the position as Chief Enforcement Director and as Director General of the Swedish Board of Student Finance. She has also held various management positions at the Swedish Tax Agency. She has a Degree of Master of Laws from Uppsala University.