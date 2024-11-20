News in Brief

19th Annual Symposium of the General Court of Audit of Saudi Arabia

By:
November 20, 2024

The 19th Annual Symposium of the General Court of Audit, titled “Auditing and Enhancing Public Finance Performance Through Accrual-Based Accounting Principles”, was held on the 30th of October 2024, organized by the Saudi Center for Financial Audit and Performance Control. 

The symposium highlighted the importance of accrual accounting in providing a clearer financial picture for decision-making and enhancing public financial efficiency. Key participants included Gene Dodaro, Comptroller General of the United States, Dr. Isma Yatun, Chair of the Audit Board of Indonesia, and Dr. Radi Alhamadeen, President of the Audit Bureau of Jordan, who discussed the role of Supreme Audit Institutions in ensuring accountability and transparency in public sector financial operations. The event began with a panel discussion on “Preparing and Auditing the Consolidated Financial Statements of the State”, followed by another discussion on “Financial Planning Using the Accrual Basis” featuring distinguished figures from both inside and outside Saudi Arabia.

Previous Article
Next Article

Recommended Articles

News in Brief
JURISAI’s inaugural General Meeting held in Paris
November 13, 2024
News in Brief
Successful conclusion of the Technical Plenary Sessions of the XXXIII Ordinary General Assembly of OLACEFS
November 12, 2024
News in Brief
Successful Restart of the CBC Workstream on Auditing in Complex and Challenging Contexts (ACCC)
November 1, 2024
See All News