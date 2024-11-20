19th Annual Symposium of the General Court of Audit of Saudi Arabia

The 19th Annual Symposium of the General Court of Audit, titled “Auditing and Enhancing Public Finance Performance Through Accrual-Based Accounting Principles”, was held on the 30th of October 2024, organized by the Saudi Center for Financial Audit and Performance Control.

The symposium highlighted the importance of accrual accounting in providing a clearer financial picture for decision-making and enhancing public financial efficiency. Key participants included Gene Dodaro, Comptroller General of the United States, Dr. Isma Yatun, Chair of the Audit Board of Indonesia, and Dr. Radi Alhamadeen, President of the Audit Bureau of Jordan, who discussed the role of Supreme Audit Institutions in ensuring accountability and transparency in public sector financial operations. The event began with a panel discussion on “Preparing and Auditing the Consolidated Financial Statements of the State”, followed by another discussion on “Financial Planning Using the Accrual Basis” featuring distinguished figures from both inside and outside Saudi Arabia.