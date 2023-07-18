Register for Handbook Launch: International Budget Partnership Promotes Budget Credibility Through External Audits

Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) have an important role to play in strengthening the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Checking and reporting on the legality and accuracy of public accounts, as well as the credibility of budgets, can be instrumental in governments delivering on their sustainable development promises.

The International Budget Partnership (IBP) and the Division for Public Institutions and Digital Government of the United Nations Department for Economic and Social Affairs (DPIDG/UNDESA) have collaborated with the SAIs of Argentina, Brazil, Georgia, Indonesia, Morocco, the Philippines, Uganda, and Zambia, with the support of the US Government Accountability Office (GAO), SAI Jamaica and SAI South Africa, to develop a handbook on SAIs’ contribution to strengthening budget credibility through external audits.

During the global virtual launch of the handbook on July 26 2023 from 8:30 am – 9:30 am EDT, participants will explore how SAIs can assess and address budget credibility in the audit process. Following an overview of the handbook, speakers will reflect on opportunities to strengthen budget credibility in their audit process, foster knowledge sharing and capacity building, and advance budget auditing in the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) community.

Learn more, and register for the event here.