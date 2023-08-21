INTOSAI Survey to Map SAIs Capacity on Climate Change

On August 9, the Brazilian Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) sent the ClimateScanner Global Survey form to the 196 Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) that comprise the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI). The online questionnaire will allow SAIs to map their climate change experience and capacity.

The survey aims to indicate training opportunities for the ClimateScanner at the beginning of next year and identify any risks to the project’s implementation. In 2024, all SAIs will be invited to apply the methodology in their respective countries.

“Our goal is to identify SAIs’ experience and capacity to monitor government initiatives on climate change. The results of the survey will be useful for planning the capacity building cycle at the start of 2024,” said the president of the TCU and chair of INTOSAI, Minister Bruno Dantas, in his message to the SAIs.

The survey contains nine questions that address topics such as the existence of climate change audits, the inclusion of the theme in SAIs’ audit plans, the challenges faced when auditing efforts to mitigate the climate crisis, and areas in which SAIs are seeking training to improve climate audit activities. The deadline for data submission is early September.

ClimateScanner will provide SAIs with the opportunity to analyze government actions related to climate change and consolidate the results into a comprehensive global overview. The assessment is structured along three axes: governance, financing and public policies.

As the head of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), the TCU is leading the development of the tool. The project has the collaboration of an Executive Group comprised of 18 SAIs, as well as the support of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the World Bank.

​​​​​​​Survey Link: https://forms.gle/Qx5pRoqwQ58q3soV7

Deadline: September 8, 2023

For more info about the ClimateScanner project and to access the survey in multiple languages, visit the website: https://sites.tcu.gov.br/climatescanner

Have questions? Please forward them to: climatesurvey@tcu.gov.br