News in Brief

Mr. Ng Wai Choong Appointed as New Auditor General of Singapore

March 26, 2025

Mr. Ng Wai Choong was appointed Auditor-General of Singapore on 8 February 2025.

Before joining the Auditor-General’s Office of Singapore, Mr. Ng held senior management positions in various public agencies. He was the Chief Executive Officer and Commissioner of Inland Revenue in the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore, and before that, the Chief Executive of the Energy Market Authority. He had also served as Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Mr. Ng graduated from the University of Tokyo with a Bachelor of Economics.

