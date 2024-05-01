Enhancing Public Relations at the Board of Audit of Japan

On November 7, 2023, Mr. OKAMURA Hajime, President (at that time) of the Board of Audit of Japan (the Board), handed over the Board’s annual Audit Report Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 to Prime Minister KISHIDA Fumio. The Cabinet then submitted the report to the Diet (Japan’s bicameral legislature), along with the final accounts of the revenues and expenditures of the State.

Former President of the Board of Audit, Mr. OKAMURA Hajime (left), and Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. KISHIDA Fumio (right). Source: Official Website of the Prime Minister of Japan and His Cabinet

The FY2022 report contains the results of 344 audits and the Board found nearly $423 million USD in “improper amounts”.

Included in the report are the results of audits conducted from various perspectives on issues of high public interest, such as expenses related to COVID-19 countermeasures, security of safety and wellbeing of citizens, and environment and energy. After the audit report was published, the reported results were widely covered by the media.

While such media coverage of the handing over the report to the Prime Minister takes place every year, the Board has recently been putting more effort in public relations in order to further increase public awareness of its work and results.

In December 2023, the Board was featured in a news TV program, in which the Board’s organization, history and its training programs along with the latest audit results were introduced. After the broadcast, the Board received a lot of positive feedback from viewers.

President of the Board of Audit, Dr. TANAKA Yayoi responding in a media interview

Source: Tokyo Broadcasting System Television “Press Day”

In January 2024, Dr. TANAKA Yayoi assumed office as the President of the Board. During her media interviews at her inauguration, Dr. Tanaka stated that she aims to further raise the social awareness towards the Board.

The Board will continue to enhance public relations efforts in various ways.

For more information, please contact the Board at liaison@jbaudit.go.jp or visit https://www.jbaudit.go.jp/english/.