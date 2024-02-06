Edgars Korčagins resumes the post of Auditor General of the Republic of Latvia

On 6 December 2023, the Saeima (Parliament of the Republic of Latvia) elected Edgars Korčagins to the post of Auditor General of the Republic of Latvia. On 14 December 2023 he was sworn in at the Saeima for a 4-year term.

Together with the State Audit Office team, Auditor General Korčagins will continue the course taken towards performance audits, including assessing performance aspects more during audits. Following the State Audit Office’s Strategy, he will continue to strengthen the impact of audits both in cooperation with state and municipal institutions in the implementation of recommendations, and through educational work and communication to strengthen awareness of public sector auditing and greater involvement of citizens and cooperation partners. The new Auditor General will also continue to strengthen the work of the State Audit Office internationally.

Edgars Korčagins obtained a master’s degree in law from the University of Latvia. Since 21 December 2015, he has been a Council Member of the State Audit Office and Director of the Fifth Audit Department (audited areas of the department – local and regional governments). Before working in the State Audit Office, he gained long-term experience in state administration in the development of various policies and laws and regulations, as well as being the Deputy Director General of the Employers’ Confederation of Latvia for six years.

In addition, Edgars Korčagins also has versatile professional experience in the international arena. From 2017 until 2021 he was a member of the Board of Auditors of the European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation (EUROCONTROL). As a trained facilitator, he has experience in leading the self-assessment of professional ethics and integrity for other Supreme Audit Institutions using the IntoSAINT methodology.