SAO Thailand Plays a Prominent Role during the Pandemic

The State Audit Office of the Kingdom of Thailand (SAO) has been carefully monitoring the government’s response to the pandemic. This response has included establishing the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), regulating medical supplies, developing tracking applications, and preparing vaccinations.

Under the leadership of Auditor General Prajuck Boonyoung, SAO Thailand has focused on auditing the massive public spending on COVID-19 and the public debt, in accordance with the 2021 State Audit Policy and State Audit Commission (SAC)’s national audit standards.

In April 2021, SAO Thailand issued an audit report on the government’s disbursement of loans to help the economy recover from the pandemic. SAO Thailand found that many projects in the government’s stimulus package had not progressed or were implemented ineffectively, and recommended that the Cabinet immediately review poorly performing projects and invest the rest of the loans in more effective projects.

In May 2021, Auditor General Boonyoung issued recommendations related to the vaccine rollout. He raised concerns that the complexity of some rules and regulations could limit CCSA’s ability to quickly provide sufficient quantities of the vaccine to local governments, and recommended that CCSA develop a clear policy to ensure effective distribution of vaccines.

Through actions like these, SAO Thailand has played a prominent role during the crisis, in accordance with the principles of INTOSAI-P 12, on “The Value and Benefits of Supreme Audit Institutions – Making a Difference to the Lives of Citizens.” SAO Thailand has worked to ensure good communication with audited entities and other stakeholders, even in the context of working remotely (INTOSAI-P 12, Principle 3). Furthermore, it has continued to communicate with external stakeholders by publishing audit reports on topics related to COVID-19 and providing constructive recommendations (INTOSAI-P 12, Principle 6).

These efforts have raised the awareness of stakeholders about the need for transparency and accountability during the pandemic. For further information, please contact Dr. Sutthi Suntharanurak, Director of the International Affairs Office, at sutthisun@gmail.com.