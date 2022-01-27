SAI Egypt Participates in Various International Events

SAI Egypt Attends COMESA Events

The Accountability State Authority (ASA) of Egypt, the country’s Supreme Audit Institution (SAI), participated virtually in the 42nd meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) on November 9, 2021. The meeting was chaired by SAI Madagascar, with ASA as Vice Chair and SAI Uganda as rapporteur. The meeting was followed on November 23 by the 21st COMESA Summit, on “Strengthening Resilience through Strategic Digital Economic Integration,” at which the Arab Republic of Egypt assumed the Chairmanship of COMESA.

SAI Egypt Selected to Host 25th INCOSAI

At the 75th INTOSAI Governing Board (GB) meeting on November 23, 2021, the GB approved the nomination of ASA by the African Organization of SAIs (AFROSAI) to host the 25th INTOSAI Congress (INCOSAI) in 2025. H.E. Counsellor Hesham Badawy, ASA President and Chair of the INTOSAI Working Group on the Fight Against Corruption and Money Laundering (WGFACML), participated in the meeting, together with a delegation headed by ASA Vice President H.E. Counsellor Mohamed Al-Faisal Yousef.

SAI Egypt Holds Training on Audit Quality

From December 6-9, 2021, ASA held a virtual training on “Quality Control of Audit Work,” in coordination with the Professional and Auditing Standards Committee of the Arab Organization of SAIs (ARABOSAI). The training included lectures by experts from ASA, case studies, practical exercises, and the opportunity for SAIs to share their experiences.

SAI Egypt Selected to Host 14th KSC Meeting

The INTOSAI WGFACML Secretariat, headed by ASA, participated in the 13th Steering Committee meeting of the INTOSAI Knowledge Sharing and Knowledge Services Committee (KSC), hosted virtually by SAI India on September 16, 2021. ASA will host the 14th KSC meeting in 2022.

SAI Egypt Participates in African Union Meeting

H.E. Counsellor Hesham Badawy participated in the Planning and Strategy meeting of the African Union (AU) Board of External Auditors held virtually on November 18, 2021. At the meeting, led by SAI Nigeria, participants adopted a financial audit strategy for fiscal year (FY) 2021. ASA was assigned to participate in the FY 2021 financial audit of the AU and its institutions: AU Development Agency (South Africa); AU Commission (Ethiopia); and African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (Kingdom of Lesotho).

SAI Egypt Participates in Workshop on Voluntary National Reviews

ASA participated virtually in the 5th Regional Workshop on “Voluntary National Reviews in the Arab Region,” organized by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) in cooperation with the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) and the League of Arab States on October 20-21, 2021. This workshop was held in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding signed between ARABOSAI and ESCWA. The workshop highlighted the importance of the role of SAIs in the voluntary national review process, as well as in auditing implementation of the commitments in the reports presented to the UN’s High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

SAI Egypt Participates in Anti-Corruption Events

H.E Counsellor Hesham Badawy and an accompanying delegation from ASA participated in the 9th Conference of the States Parties (COSP) to the UN Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) from December 13-17, 2021, in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. The conference was preceded by a symposium on “The Role of SAIs in Preventing and Combating Corruption: The Way Forward” on December 12, organized by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

SAI Egypt Participates in 38th ISAR Conference

ASA participated virtually in the 38th Conference of the Intergovernmental Working Group of Government Experts in the International Standards of Accounting and Reporting (ISAR), organized by the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) from November 9-12, 2021. Discussion topics included core indicators for reporting on contributions toward attainment of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and climate-related financial disclosures in audit reports.