SAI Bosnia and Herzegovina Celebrates 20 Years of Service to the Nation

2020 marked SAI Bosnia and Herzegovina’s 20th anniversary.

Despite facing notable challenges at the very beginning of its work—including a disorganized public administration system and absence of criteria (legal regulations, rules and operational procedures)—the SAI has achieved significant professional milestones after 20 years of national oversight, including:

Remarkable contributions toward establishing a legislative framework for national institutions as well as the financial management and control system;

Taking a more active approach in combating corruption, improving transparency and ensuring compliance in the use of public funds; and

Publishing more than 1,200 audit reports.

Explore the SAI’s past work and achievements in the recently published 20-year commemorative brochure.