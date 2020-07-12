PASAI Welcomes New Chief Executive

The Pacific Association of Supreme Audit Institutions (PASAI) Governing Board welcomes Esther Lameko-Poutoa, who began her new role as PASAI Secretariat Chief Executive on June 8, 2020. Esther is a Chartered Accountant who has worked in Samoa’s public sector for 25 years, including positions at the Office of the Controller and Auditor General. She recently served nine years as Chief Executive Officer of the Samoa National Provident Fund.

She brings a wide range of experience to PASAI in auditing, financial management, governance, public policy, business strategy and development and has been instrumental in implementing positive change while building performance and capacity of the entities she has served.

The Governing Board bids farewell and expresses great appreciation to outgoing Chief Executive, Tiofilusi Tiueti, for his commitment and dedication and recognizes the significant Secretariat achievements under his leadership. The Governing Board wishes Tio well on his future endeavors and hopes he will continue to use his vast skills to contribute to development in the Pacific region.

The PASAI Annual Congress has been postponed from August 2020—a new date will be confirmed later in the year.