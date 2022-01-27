Journal Announces New Spotlight on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Greetings and Happy New Year to the INTOSAI community from the International Journal of Government Auditing. The Journal Board of Directors and staff look forward to continuing our constructive, collegial, and informative engagement with the INTOSAI community in 2022 and beyond.

I am very excited to announce that the winter edition of the Journal marks the launch of a deeper focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion. Moving forward, a recurring section will highlight innovative and productive efforts across the INTOSAI community to demonstrate the importance of a strong commitment to these issues, both within Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) and in broader society.

The Journal’s new Spotlight on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is consistent with principles and values articulated in the United Nations’ Agenda for Sustainable Development, with its central promise to “leave no one behind,” and in numerous ongoing efforts across our community.

The feature articles in this edition of the Journal focus on gender equality and highlight a vast array of valuable experiences and insights from work led by the African Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (AFROSAI-E), the Canadian Audit and Accountability Foundation (CAAF), and the INTOSAI Development Initiative (IDI). I am grateful to the authors for their contributions and welcome additional contributions related to diversity, equity, and inclusion from all INTOSAI members for future editions.

I am confident that the new spotlight will inform efforts among SAIs to ensure that their staff are valued, respected, and treated fairly, while also providing real-life examples of ways that auditors can address diversity, equity, and inclusion in their audits of government programs.

In closing, I would like to wish all of you, your loved ones, and your colleagues all the very best for safety, health, and prosperity in the new year.

Michael Hix

Director of International Relations, U.S. Government Accountability Office, and President of the International Journal of Government Auditing