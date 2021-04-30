INTOSAI Journal Shares Important Milestones, Operational Updates

With the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever that Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) share information and experiences, as they seek to hold governments accountable while keeping their staff safe. On behalf of the Journal staff and Board of Directors, I would like to express my best wishes to all INTOSAI colleagues and their loved ones for their health and safety during this difficult time.

Amidst these circumstances, I am pleased to announce that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the INTOSAI Journal. Thanks to the in-kind contributions and support of the INTOSAI community, the Journal serves as the primary vehicle for our community to share experiences, developments, and best practices consistent with the INTOSAI motto of “Mutual Experience Benefits All.”

The Journal was first published in 1971 as a pilot issue in English, French, and Spanish, and presented at the 7th INCOSAI in Montreal, Canada. In 1974, the Office of the Auditor General of Canada started publishing regular quarterly editions of the Journal, and since 1979, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), the SAI of the United States, has published the Journal. In 1983, the Journal added German and Arabic to its languages, extending its reach to include more regional and linguistic groups. More recently, the Journal has modernized its operations by developing an interactive website, providing in-person coverage of key INTOSAI events, and expanding its use of social media to reach its audience. Those of us on the Journal’s board and staff look forward to many more years of keeping the INTOSAI community connected and informed.

Over the years, the efforts of the Journal’s dedicated board members—much of it behind the scenes—have been a key ingredient in its success. On that note, I would like to recognize GAO Controller and Deputy Chief Financial Officer Bill Anderson for his eight years of distinguished service as Journal board member and treasurer. Bill’s contributions have been instrumental in assuring the Journal’s finances are monitored closely and follow Generally Approved Accounting Principles. Bill has ensured that annual Journal financial audits are conducted appropriately, safeguarded the Journal’s long-term fiscal health, and applied enhanced internal controls. I am grateful for Bill’s skillful management and stewardship of the Journal’s finances.

I would like to share several updates on the leadership and staffing of the Journal. With the departure from GAO of the Journal’s President, James-Christian Blockwood, I will serve as the Journal’s Acting President, pending selection of a new Managing Director of GAO’s Strategic Planning and External Liaison Office. I would like to acknowledge James-Christian’s numerous contributions to the Journal as President, including providing the vision and leadership for its modernization efforts and increasing its presence at INTOSAI events. On behalf of the Journal Board, I want to express our gratitude and best wishes to James-Christian as he takes on new challenges.

Finally, I would like to welcome Laurel Voloder, who has joined the Journal as its Interim Editor. She is taking over the editorial role from Heather Santos, who has assumed new responsibilities within GAO. I am confident that Laurel will continue to build upon Heather’s outstanding service to the INTOSAI community, and am deeply grateful for Heather’s extraordinary and lasting record of excellence.

Michael Hix

Director of International Relations, GAO, and Acting President, International Journal of Government Auditing