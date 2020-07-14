Leading in a Crisis: SAI Young Leaders Share COVID-19 Experiences

“The true test of leadership is how well you function in a crisis.”—Brian Tracy, motivational speaker.
Leadership is a key driver of change, growth and performance for Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs). In 2015, the INTOSAI Development Initiative (IDI) launched the SAI Young Leaders (SYL) program to nurture young leaders and enable individual growth and contributions to SAI development. The second SYL cohort came together in 2018, and 21 young leaders representing all INTOSAI regions have remained on this IDI SYL journey.
The United Nations Development Program considers the COVID-19 Pandemic the “defining global health crisis of our time and the greatest challenge we have faced since World War II.” SAIs, in light of the new normal—of remote working and more flexible working policies—will rely heavily on the adaptive capacity of leadership in managing this crisis.
To better understand pandemic impacts on leadership, IDI SAI Young Leaders share personal views and experiences on leadership styles, effectively engaging teams and qualities considered necessary to navigate the global health crisis.
Though geographically dispersed, common themes emerged, including the use of similar leadership styles during the crisis—focusing on empathy toward team members in an effort to create safer, more trusting working environments, and recognizing clear, frequent communication and flexibility remain critical components in demonstrating commitment. SAI Young Leaders believe true leadership means endeavoring to be better in all areas of life, professionally and personally, and aim to empower those surrounding them.
This has been emotionally challenging for me; however, the experience has taught me to minimize the pressure I place on myself and face each day’s challenges as they arise.
Malebogo Sanah Mogapi, SAI Botswana
How has the new normal impacted leadership styles in organizations, including SAIs?
The pandemic has significantly impacted SAI Botswana operations. Management postponed implementing the operational plan due to the lock down from April to mid-May 2020, and to reduce the number of people in offices, the organization has implemented flexibilities, such as telework, shift work and reduced hours. Due to in-person meeting restrictions, managers have been more receptive to virtual events. Empathy has increased, and some deadlines have been relaxed as the organization learns how to deal with the new normal.
How have the changes impacted your ability to effectively lead and engage your teams in this crisis?
The whole experience has been challenging, and with several officers working in shifts, it has been difficult to coordinate project and audit team efforts. There is much anxiety among officers, prompting empathy and motivation. Effectively planning and performing duties has been hard due to frequent lock downs, so we do what we can with the time we have. There are a lot of uncertainties surrounding the pandemic. As such, this has been emotionally challenging for me; however, the experience has taught me to minimize the pressure I place on myself and face each day’s challenges as they arise.
What qualities do you think a leader will need to get through this global health crisis?
To be a good leader in this crisis, adaptability and having an open mind are key—listening and learning from the people around you and having a willingness to try new things. Empathy is also essential—assisting others with transitioning to the new normal and checking in with team members as much as possible. Integrity remains paramount, especially as we find ourselves working with a higher degree of independence during the crisis.
A good leader—a strong leader—builds a positive workplace atmosphere that is optimistic and motivational.
Sue Su, SAI China
How has the new normal impacted leadership styles in organizations, including SAIs?
Communication remains the most obvious impact, becoming more electronic and indirect. Before the pandemic, work was often sparked by an office visit. Now, it happens by an email message awaiting team member responses, and this lag has altered team operational rhythm. This new normal calls for a “think ahead” leadership style—prompting leaders to have predetermined, thoughtful plans prior to assigning work. As colleagues located in other provinces and cities (outside of SAI China headquarters in Beijing) are unable to physically return, several audit work plans containing detailed guidance, methodologies and toolkits were provided in advance.
How have the changes impacted your ability to effectively lead and engage your teams in this crisis?
Though already a rational and calm leader, the crisis has made me realize how important it is to be caring, understanding and supportive. Emotional bonding is the foundation of a strong team, and the COVID-19 Pandemic has showed me it is okay, as a leader, to provide emotional support to team members. By sharing experiences and stories occurring during the crisis, my team members and I have gained a better understanding of one another. It also feels better to be a leader who truly cares about the people behind the work.
What qualities do you think a leader will need to get through this global health crisis?
There is a popular old saying in China, “Hope for the best and prepare for the worst.” Hope is treasured during a crisis, and a good leader—a strong leader—builds a positive workplace atmosphere that is optimistic and motivational. The COVID-19 Pandemic is an unprecedented, high-risk, global challenge. As such, leaders should aim to reduce panic and uncertainty by sharing knowledge and taking appropriate measures to deal with issues as they arise. It is a hard time for everyone in the world right now. There are pains and sadness in the hearts of so many people. We need to be united and compassionate and take the time to help each other—to become one world, one family.
Embracing new circumstances, such as those we are experiencing during the COVID-19 Pandemic, will help us better understand unexpected situations, as well as the actions and reactions of those with whom we work.
Erick Alvarado Muñoz, SAI Costa Rica
How has the new normal impacted leadership styles in organizations, including SAIs?
We need to understand that leadership styles can affect work-life quality and can be used as a powerful tool to navigate in this new era in which change and volatility continue to accelerate and intensify. The role of leadership today is more important and more difficult, as the new normal is not yet defined, and leadership styles must adapt to new circumstances and needs.
How have the changes impacted your ability to effectively lead and engage your teams in this crisis?
Leadership, the level of teamwork and project performance are highly correlated—it’s all about relationships, conversations and interactions with people. This era of constant change makes it more difficult to communicate ideas properly due to the lack of non-verbal communication, an important aspect offering context to tasks and activities. For example, in a meeting held physically in the office, I can see teammate gestures and reactions, which the virtual environment cannot fully provide. This requires us to be more verbally assertive and clear.
What qualities do you think a leader will need to get through this global health crisis?
Resiliency, adaptability and flexibility are the most important leadership qualities. Embracing new circumstances, such as those we are experiencing during the COVID-19 Pandemic, will help us better understand unexpected situations, as well as the actions and reactions of those with whom we work. Leaders must seek to strengthen and apply emotional intelligence, empathy and social management skills. Additionally, enhancing communication proficiencies can help leaders clarify messaging and influence others.
Effective leadership is essential in critical moments, especially in a prolonged crisis, such as the COVID-19 Pandemic. Strong leadership skills are key, as fragmented leadership leads to fragmented organizations.
Abdourahman Badjie, SAI Gambia
How has the new normal impacted leadership styles in organizations, including SAIs?
The COVID-19 Pandemic helped us adjust communication styles—realizing frequent communication can improve understanding. The crisis has also strengthened team bonds and has illustrated the importance of caring for team welfare.
How have the changes impacted your ability to effectively lead and engage your teams in this crisis?
My team needs me now more than ever! Staying strong is keeping them strong. I try to lead by example and delegate to empower others. Empowerment provides energy to take action and divert attention from negative pandemic impacts. During the crisis, I remind my team to follow the health and safety guidelines as well as the work at hand. Worrying too much about the COVID-19 Pandemic is exhausting, and there is little we can do about it. Team unity is vital to facilitate focusing on what truly matters—personally and professionally.
What qualities do you think a leader will need to get through this global health crisis?
Effective leadership is essential in critical moments, especially in a prolonged crisis, such as the COVID-19 Pandemic. Strong leadership skills are key, as fragmented leadership leads to fragmented organizations. It is important to note that a crisis is temporary.
More than ever, leaders are required to demonstrate and engender greater empathy, support and encouragement to motivate staff and allow us to grow through the adversity together.
Kelisha Salmon, SAI Jamaica
How has the new normal impacted leadership styles in organizations, including SAIs?
The COVID-19 Pandemic has undoubtedly contributed to changes. SAI Jamaica now benefits from a blended work model that offers employees the flexibility of working in the office and from home. At the onset of the outbreak in Jamaica, management adopted a people-focused approach demonstrating compassion while ensuring continued productivity amidst the new challenges, including prioritizing employee safety, frequently communicating, and implementing prevention measures to combat the spread of the virus.
How have the changes impacted your ability to effectively lead and engage your teams in this crisis?
Limited IT systems and infrastructure created great challenges in meeting milestones; however, it also prompted connecting and engaging in new ways. Given remote work realities, I learned to manage my expectations and increase deadline flexibilities to reduce unnecessary stress that would further disrupt work-life balance. By setting new priorities and delegating more, focus was placed on activities that created short-term wins for the team—helping to build trust and enhance reliance on each other.
What qualities do you think a leader will need to get through this global health crisis?
The COVID-19 Pandemic is an unprecedented crisis producing a great deal of uncertainty, fear and anxiety. More than ever, leaders are required to demonstrate and engender greater empathy, support and encouragement to motivate staff and allow us to grow through the adversity together. Creativity in identifying and taking advantage of emerging opportunities that minimize economic loss and mitigate arising challenges is imperative. Social distancing and workplace flexibilities call for leaders to build greater trust with all stakeholders while assuring work-life balance for employees.
Circumstances call for revisions to plans and finding creative ways to coach, work and collaborate remotely. As a team, we have found ways to overcome every problem and improve at every opportunity.
Nicaria O. Stewart, SAI Jamaica
How has the new normal impacted leadership styles in organizations, including SAIs?
This unprecedented and extraordinary time requires adapting to a more flexible leadership style. It forces us to improve and better manage relationships with our dispersed colleagues and clients. It also means being more thoughtful in shifting critical operational priorities while recognizing the increased expectations from all stakeholders. As team members experience anxiety, uncertainty and fear during the pandemic, leaders should aim to be more empathetic and inspiring—creating a communication balance to build positive interactions that allow team members to feel connected while working remotely.
How have the changes impacted your ability to effectively lead and engage your teams in this crisis?
The major change is leading teams through remote work while balancing family life—and doing so in a meaningful way. While seeking work-life balance, communication delays can sometimes occur, particularly when ad hoc breaks in infrastructural support and family demands are prevalent. However, recognizing many team members are concerned about individual circumstances prompts empathy and emotional support through more frequent engagement. Current circumstances call for revising plans and finding creative ways to coach, work and collaborate remotely. As a team, we have found ways to overcome every problem and improve at every opportunity.
What qualities do you think a leader will need to get through this global health crisis?
Leaders will need to continue building winning teams regardless of physical work space. This will require leaders to strengthen emotional intelligence, becoming more empathetic and inspiring. Leaders should be honest, composed and rational, responding to team member needs in the moment. Effective leadership also requires flexibility, adapting leadership styles to the needs of the team or situation. Leaders who are able to foster open communication will create stronger bonds and improve relationships with team members, which will lead to greater success.
I communicate frequently, deliver clear messages, establish priorities, and make decisions with conviction. As a team, we feel empowered as owners of our objectives with an aim to succeed.
Qendresa Mulaj, SAI Kosovo
How has the new normal impacted leadership styles in organizations, including SAIs?
We are suddenly facing a global crisis that threatens the most vulnerable as well as our loved ones, and new circumstances have directly impacted us professionally and personally. Organizations, including SAIs, must adapt to the new normal and find alternate ways to operate. It is very important for leaders to have a strong focus on people and relationships while addressing processes, tasks and results to meet objectives and timelines. Developing transformational leadership within our SAI helped us balance employee care and motivation to overcome difficulties and succeed in work responsibilities.
How have the changes impacted your ability to effectively lead and engage your teams in this crisis?
Keeping the team focused and engaged, which can impact achieving planned results, has been very difficult while operating during the pandemic. The situation is still very unpredictable, so I communicate frequently, deliver clear messages, establish priorities, and make decisions with conviction. As a team, we feel empowered as owners of our objectives with an aim to succeed.
What qualities do you think a leader will need to get through this global health crisis?
- Communication;
- Confidence;
- Compassion; and
- Collaboration.
Getting through this global health crisis requires us to be more understanding and sympathetic to the needs of others as we now care for personal and professional needs simultaneously.
Mohd Nazim Mat Siam, SAI Malaysia
How has the new normal impacted leadership styles in organizations, including SAIs?
During the new normal, a participative-democratic leadership approach may be more beneficial in conducting audit work, considering staff may face a wide range of situations in performing audit work. Conventional methods, such as physically examining documents, are unlikely to be effective during the COVID-19 Pandemic since work is mainly performed from home. Leaders will need to exercise more flexibility—coordinating meetings across varying timeframes, postponing physical visits and moving to virtual communications.
How have the changes impacted your ability to effectively lead and engage your teams in this crisis?
The lack of physical touch and monitoring impacts audit work effectiveness, particularly due to transition time necessary for teams to adapt to the new normal and adjust to new routines. Work has blended with daily life activities, and this has prompted the need for alternate work methods and hours.
What qualities do you think a leader will need to get through this global health crisis?
Getting through this global health crisis requires us to be more understanding and sympathetic to others as we find ourselves caring for personal and professional needs simultaneously. Adaptability is essential—having the capability to quickly adjust to the new circumstances, including the increased use of virtual communication, electronically accepting reports and working papers, and exercising flexibility in work schedules.
The pandemic has brought uncertainty for the future, and leaders can help alleviate doubt and anxiety by displaying a positive attitude, clearly communicating, and leading by example in embracing change.
Huda Said Al Wahaibi, SAI Oman
How has the new normal impacted leadership styles in organizations, including SAIs?
The COVID-19 Pandemic has impacted everyone—individuals and organizations. The new global circumstances have forced changes in leadership styles, evolving to better cope with impacts to team members and work requirements. Organizations, including SAIs, have more fully embraced electronic communication and remote work, which has been challenging for those lacking the appropriate infrastructure and resources.
How have the changes impacted your ability to effectively lead and engage your teams in this crisis?
In Oman, the crisis began in mid-February 2020, and we began working from home in mid-March 2020. Audit plans were finalized, and the scope of work was distributed among team members. Virtual meetings replaced face-to-face contact. Audit work and processes, based on previously established deadlines, focused more on achieving tasks and targets. The COVID-19 Pandemic has provided valuable learning lessons in leadership, as we adapt to new requirements professionally and personally.
What qualities do you think a leader will need to get through this global health crisis?
The global health crisis requires new qualities to be adopted by leaders, one of which is the willingness to change. The pandemic has brought uncertainty for the future, and leaders can help alleviate doubt and anxiety by displaying a positive attitude, clearly communicating, and leading by example in embracing change.
Efforts to prioritize decentralized management and engagement invokes a shift—urging flexibility and advanced virtual leadership skills.
Raymond Veratau, SAI Papua New Guinea
How has the new normal impacted leadership styles in organizations, including SAIs?
The new normal restrains the quality of communication, commitment, delegation, empowerment and, most importantly, vision and purpose. The general crisis response is pushing organizations and SAIs more toward e-business as a means to survive while managing mandated functions. Leaders are harnessing opportunities for creative outreach despite increased complexity and disorientation, and efforts to prioritize this decentralized management and engagement invokes a shift—urging flexibility and advanced virtual leadership skills.
How have the changes impacted your ability to effectively lead and engage your teams in this crisis?
Managing operational risk in a crisis situation is challenging, as it is difficult to balance discharging mandated responsibilities while also adhering to statutory directives and empathizing with stakeholders disadvantaged by the pandemic. These changes limit leadership—curbing the level and regularity of communication, which creates room for panic, confusion and indecisive decision-making.
What qualities do you think a leader will need to get through this global health crisis?
The new normal provides leaders opportunities to redefine purpose and meaning and rebuild personal governance. In crisis management, good intuition and decision-making from a moral perspective, while managing distress, are vital, particularly in building meaningful relationships. Commitment and passion reaffirm convictions, and strong leaders can instill creativity and innovation when disseminating strategies and achieving goals. As the new normal restricts personal contact, leaders will need more creative approaches that capitalize on technology. Regular, clear, comprehensive and expedient communication is important, and empowering others and effectively delegating can enhance leadership, especially in a crisis situation.
Great leaders know how to adapt to different situations, understand how to approach problems from different perspectives, and are willing to seek advice from others.
Mounira Snoussi, SAI Tunisia
How has the new normal impacted leadership styles in organizations, including SAIs?
The COVID-19 Pandemic has brutally impacted organizations—financially and operationally. Organizations, including SAIs, have had to implement preventative procedures to protect staff, and there is now a greater reliance on document control. Leaders have been forced to make decisions on new work methods and workplace flexibilities. The pandemic also prompted SAIs to update activities and add crisis-related audits. These decisions, though difficult, reinforce SAI positions as useful, active and effective institutions serving citizens. SAIs have a pioneering opportunity—to implement creative initiatives that strengthen stakeholder relationships.
How have the changes impacted your ability to effectively lead and engage your teams in this crisis?
Adopting remote work practices can cause concerns in maintaining team engagements and suitable situational leadership. Leaders can support teams by ensuring necessary hardware and software availability to effectively perform work. Empathy is also very important in ensuring team involvement and trust. Discussing annual programs in detail and encouraging participation in events to strengthen skills and capacity building are essential.
What qualities do you think a leader will need to get through this global health crisis?
It is crucial for leaders to communicate clearly, concisely and timely and apply empathy to inspire others and foster teamwork. Strong relationship management skills remain critical, as is knowing how to motivate people while maintaining self-control. Leaders, charged with managing others, must ensure the team remains united. Intellectual flexibility is key, as it allows leaders to avoid stress, panic and overwork, leading to more rational, certain decisions in an uncertain environment. We all love when things go exactly as planned. Great leaders know how to adapt to different situations, understand how to approach problems from different perspectives, and are willing to seek advice from others. A leader who is a creative thinker embraces challenges and engages all stakeholders.
Good decision-making is more crucial than ever, calling for leaders to think critically, consult with experts, and plan extensively before taking action.
Emine Ersöz, SAI Turkey
How has the new normal impacted leadership styles in organizations, including SAIs?
Even though the new normal has not yet been defined for societies, economies or organizations, there is a feeling that we will not return to the old normal in the short term, making it essential to find innovative and effective ways to ensure business continuity. As SAIs play an important role in holding governments accountable, audit work and stakeholder engagement remain vital. Effective planning—such as adapting audit strategies, plans and programs and using IT tools to facilitate remote auditing—will help SAIs achieve goals during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
How have the changes impacted your ability to effectively lead and engage your teams in this crisis?
Since the onset of the pandemic, organizational communication has been a major challenge, as virtual meetings have replaced face to face interaction. Difficulties have also arisen in leading and engaging team members, particularly in defining and communicating work requirements and adjusting deadlines. This makes organization, flexibility and commitment key competencies of leaders. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, prioritizing team objectives and empowering team members have allowed me to keep work on track. To ensure team connectivity, I communicate as much as possible using all available platforms and emphasize flexibility to help ensure all assignments are both timely and high-quality.
What qualities do you think a leader will need to get through this global health crisis?
Leaders worldwide are experiencing the dilemma of keeping citizens and employees safe while maintaining economic and operational stability. Transparent communication with stakeholders is key in building and maintaining trust, which helps prevent panic and disorientation. Good decision-making is more crucial than ever, calling for leaders to think critically, consult with experts, and plan extensively before taking action.
