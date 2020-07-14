Leading in a Crisis: SAI Young Leaders Share COVID-19 Experiences

“The true test of leadership is how well you function in a crisis.”—Brian Tracy, motivational speaker.

Leadership is a key driver of change, growth and performance for Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs). In 2015, the INTOSAI Development Initiative (IDI) launched the SAI Young Leaders (SYL) program to nurture young leaders and enable individual growth and contributions to SAI development. The second SYL cohort came together in 2018, and 21 young leaders representing all INTOSAI regions have remained on this IDI SYL journey.

The United Nations Development Program considers the COVID-19 Pandemic the “defining global health crisis of our time and the greatest challenge we have faced since World War II.” SAIs, in light of the new normal—of remote working and more flexible working policies—will rely heavily on the adaptive capacity of leadership in managing this crisis.

To better understand pandemic impacts on leadership, IDI SAI Young Leaders share personal views and experiences on leadership styles, effectively engaging teams and qualities considered necessary to navigate the global health crisis.

Though geographically dispersed, common themes emerged, including the use of similar leadership styles during the crisis—focusing on empathy toward team members in an effort to create safer, more trusting working environments, and recognizing clear, frequent communication and flexibility remain critical components in demonstrating commitment. SAI Young Leaders believe true leadership means endeavoring to be better in all areas of life, professionally and personally, and aim to empower those surrounding them.