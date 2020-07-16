Controller and Auditor General of Samoa Recognized for Achievements

Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CA ANZ) recognized 220 members for outstanding achievements in, and contributions to, the accounting profession and communities they serve.

Fuimaono Camillo Afele, Controller and Auditor General of Samoa’s Audit Office and the Pacific Association of Supreme Audit Institutions (PASAI) representative to the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions Governing Board, was among those honored—a fitting acknowledgment of his dedication as Samoa’s Audit Office as well as his contributions to PASAI’s vision of achieving increased regional transparency and accountability.

With over 20 years of audit experience, he sits on the PASAI Secretariat Governing Board and has served as a member of the Samoa Institute of Accountants Practice Review Committee, Association of the Auditors General of the Commonwealth Finance Advisory Committee, and International Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE).

He also earned the ACFE Outstanding Achievement in Community Outreach Service Award in 2018.

Samoa’s Audit Office was also recently awarded distinction as an Approved Training Employer (ATE) and is now able to provide work experience and training that fulfills practical experience requirements for entry as Chartered Accountants to CAANZ.