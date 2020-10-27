Accounts Chamber of Tajikistan Implements Improvements As Part Of 2019-2023 Development Strategy

It has been eight years since the establishment of the Accounts Chamber of the Republic of Tajikistan. In this short period, the Accounts Chamber has achieved many successes as the nation’s Supreme Audit Institution.

As part of its Development Strategy 2019-2023, under implementation with government support and involvement from Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy experts, the Accounts Chamber made several changes in organizational composition and structure this year.

Two new departments have been formed: the Information and Communication Technologies Development Department and the Audit Quality Control Department. This has resulted in an increase in administrative staff—from 110 to 121 personnel.

The Accounts Chamber is currently being equipped with new technological facilities to improve audit quality and has already partially implemented new, modern computers, high-speed internet capabilities and a more robust information security system.

To improve capacity, the Accounts Chamber is currently offering weekly audit-related training sessions to expand staff knowledge and increase qualifications.

In June, the Accounts Chamber Governing Board, comprised of a Chairman, Deputy Chairman and five Chief Auditors, underwent several personnel changes, including the appoint of Ahmadzoda Faizaly as Deputy Chairman and Rahmonzoda Zafar, Fayzullozoda Kholnazar and Hasanzoda Asliddin as Chief Auditors.

The Accounts Chamber continues to enhance communication efforts and recently restructured its official website—www.sai.tj—providing access to reliable, up-to-date information and promoting industry achievements.