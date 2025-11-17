Two New Mandates of External Audit for the French SAI

The French Court of Auditors has been awarded two new external audit mandates for international organizations!

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has appointed the First President Pierre Moscovici as external auditor of this international organization for a three-year term, renewable once, starting at the beginning of the 2026 financial year.

The ICAO, created in 1944, is a United Nations organization responsible for participating in the development of policies and standards that enable the standardization of international air transport (sharing of radio frequencies, aviation personnel licenses, air traffic, protocols to be followed during air accident investigations, etc.). ICAO had a budget of CAD 327.8 million in 2023.

The Court has also been appointed, since July 1, 2025, as the external auditor of the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Created in 1951, the International Organization for Migration mobilized an annual budget of more than 3.6 billion USD in 2024 in more than 170 countries, making it one of the main players in international cooperation on migration.

For 40 years, the Court of Auditors has continuously served as auditor for at least one international organization, including three times and currently the United Nations. These new mandates represent a strategic opportunity to strengthen the Court’s influence and expertise in auditing international organizations operating in complex environments.

Each mandate is managed by the Court’s Directorate for International Relations, External Audit and Francophonie (Driaef), in conjunction with an external audit director appointed for this purpose for each mandate.