Vlora Spanca Appointed Auditor General of the Republic of Kosovo

The Assembly of the Republic of Kosovo elected Mrs. Vlora Spanca to a five-year term as Auditor General of the Republic of Kosovo on August 12, 2021. As Auditor General, Mrs. Spanca is committed to continuing to strengthen the National Audit Office’s (NAO) role in enhancing transparency and accountability in the public sector. Under her leadership, NAO—as a member of INTOSAI and the European Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (EUROSAI)—will also continue to actively contribute to collaborative efforts to develop professional competence and exchange experiences on implementing audit standards.

Mrs. Spanca has 14 years’ experience in public sector auditing, 12 of which were in managerial positions. Prior to her election to Auditor General, Mrs. Spanca served for four years as NAO’s Assistant Auditor General. During this period, she was responsible for several audit departments, including performance audit, information technology audit, and procurement audit, as well as for overseeing the financial audits of donor-funded projects.

From 2009 to 2016, Mrs. Spanca was the Head of the Regularity Audit Department (financial and compliance), which includes ministries and independent institutions. From 2015 to 2016, she was in charge of the audit of the Annual Financial Statements of the Budget of Kosovo. Mrs. Spanca has also coordinated the implementation of various capacity-building initiatives.

Mrs. Spanca, a Certified Public Sector Auditor, graduated from the Faculty of Economics at the University of Pristina. She has completed many trainings on accounting, auditing, public administration, leadership, and public procurement, and she has participated in numerous international conferences and seminars.