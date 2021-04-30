Vasily Gerasimov Appointed Head of SAI Belarus

On January 26, 2021, Vasily Gerasimov was appointed Chairman of the State Control Committee, the Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) of the Republic of Belarus, by the decree of the President.

Mr. Gerasimov indicated that the State Control Committee would focus on ensuring the efficient expenditure of budget funds and compliance with budget legislation, and on monitoring the use of state property. SAI Belarus’ priorities will include assessing the reserves in the country’s economy, reviewing construction projects that have exceeded their timeframes, and using modern digital technologies.

Mr. Gerasimov was born in 1975 and has been working in the State Control Committee since 2003, except for 2016 to 2017, when he served as the President’s Aide-Inspector for the Brest region. Previously, Mr. Gerasimov was Deputy Chairman, First Deputy Chairman, and Acting Chairman of the State Control Committee.