Tsakani Maluleke Appointed Auditor General of South Africa

Tsakani Maluleke was appointed Auditor General of South Africa for a non-renewable 7-year term on December 1, 2020. Confirmed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Maluleke is the first woman to hold this position in the organization’s history.

Maluleke has helped shape the office as Deputy Auditor General since 2014 and succeeds Kimi Makwetu, who passed away on November 11, 2020.

An inspirational, results-driven leader, she possesses more than 20 years of public and private sector experience in such areas as auditing, consulting, financial development and investment management.

Maluleke realized early on that she wanted to build a career in accountancy and earned a BCom (Accounting) in 1996 followed by a post-graduate diploma in accountancy in 1997.

She completed her articles at PricewaterhouseCoopers and has served on numerous boards and committees including Aberdare Cables, the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors, Office of the Ombud for Financial Services Providers, Onelogix, Public Investments Corporation, and the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants, which she currently chairs.

An active contributor in growing and transforming the accountancy profession throughout her career, Maluleke has worked with such organizations as African Women Chartered Accountants, Association for the Advancement of Black Accountants of Southern Africa, Business Unity South Africa, and the Presidential Advisory Council on Black Economic Empowerment.