State Audit Bureau of Kuwait Participates in Virtual INTOSAI WG SDG KSDI Meeting

Given the current circumstances of the COVID–19 Pandemic, Kuwait was in complete lockdown from the March 12-June 30, 2020. The State Audit Bureau of Kuwait quickly adapted and has participated in numerous virtual events since the pandemic was first declared, including the Working Group on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Key Sustainable Development Indicators meeting on July 15, 2020, which included representatives from the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions Development Initiative and the World Bank. The meeting focused on pandemic implications on auditing SDG implementation, work activities and potential pilot projects for 2020-2021.