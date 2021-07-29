SAI Myanmar Launches Courses to Enhance Staff Proficiency



The Office of the Auditor General of the Union (OAG), Myanmar’s Supreme Audit Institution (SAI), recently launched two internal courses: a refresher course for staff officers, and a capacity-building course for senior auditors, with 109 and 58 participants, respectively.

The goals of the two-month-long courses—led by five Deputy Directors and an Assistant Director—are to enhance participants’ proficiency in their audit fields, strengthen their leadership skills, and enable them to conduct audits more effectively, in accordance with International Standards of Supreme Audit Institutions (ISSAIs). The courses cover financial, compliance, and performance audits based on ISSAIs; internal audits; leadership and being a good team member; and ensuring the security of documents and information.

This training aligns with one of the key goals of OAG’s 2018-2022 Strategic Plan: to improve the organizational structure, human resources management, and capacity of staff members at the head and regional/state offices.

In a speech at the opening ceremony, Union Auditor General Prof. Dr. Kan Zaw stressed the importance of the training for participants in their service to the country’s citizens and government, and as leaders of junior staff.