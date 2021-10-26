SAI Guatemala Updates Internal Control Standards

In August 2021, Dr. Edwin Humberto Salazar Jerez, Comptroller General of Accounts of the Republic of Guatemala, launched the National System of Governmental Internal Control (SINACIG), which aims to strengthen and streamline the internal controls of public institutions in accordance with international best practices. This system will strengthen the Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) of Guatemala’s oversight of government entities.

Updating internal controls will help public institutions better meet their objectives, manage their resources efficiently, achieve greater transparency, reduce the likelihood of corruption, and provide high-quality services to citizens in a changing environment.

As part of the launch, SAI Guatemala provided training to its executive and managerial staff, who were among the early participants in this effort. In September, the agency expanded the scope of its training to include public officials and government employees across the country.