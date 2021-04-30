SAI Egypt Hosts WGFACML Meeting, SDG Training Session

SAI Egypt Hosts Corruption and Money Laundering Working Group Meeting

The Accountability State Authority (ASA) of Egypt, headed by ASA President and Working Group on Fight Against Corruption and Money Laundering (WGFACML) Chair Hesham Badawy, virtually hosted the 14th WGFACML meeting on November 24, 2020, with the participation of 24 working group member Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs).

During the meeting, the working group’s Secretariat presented the activities it had performed throughout the previous year, and the SAIs of Ecuador, the United States, Austria, and Brazil presented on topics such as standards for the control of public funds and stolen assets recovery.

The working group also approved a new Work Plan for 2020-2022, which includes collaborating with SAIs to finalize a set of professional pronouncements aimed at strengthening the INTOSAI Framework of Professional Pronouncements (IFPP).

The working group welcomed the SAIs of France, Philippines, and Ukraine as new members, bringing the number of SAI members to 34. The working group members selected SAI Thailand to host the 15th WGFACML meeting in 2021.

SAI Egypt hosts SDG Training

On March 22-25, 2021, the ASA of Egypt, in cooperation with the Arab Organization for Supreme Audit Institutions (ARABOSAI), hosted the first virtual training event about “Indicators and Standards of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Audit from an Environmental Perspective.” Participants included 16 ARABOSAI member SAIs and expert speakers from the Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency, affiliated with Egypt’s Ministry of Environment.

The training covered environmental topics related to the SDGs and INTOSAI standards, as well as the INTOSAI Development Initiative’s SDGs Audit Model (ISAM), which provides guidance for conducting audits of SDG implementation. Each SAI delegation also presented a case study to share their own experiences.