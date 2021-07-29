Peer Review Finds SAI Azerbaijan’s Audits Align with ISSAIs



The Turkish Court of Accounts recently completed a peer review of the Chamber of Accounts of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in accordance with a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) in January 2021. The peer review determined that SAI Azerbaijan conducts its financial, compliance, and performance audits in line with the International Standards of Supreme Audit Institutions (ISSAIs).

SAI Turkey assessed all three types of audits using the SAI Performance Measurement Framework and submitted a peer review report to SAI Azerbaijan. During the review, colleagues held video conferences in which they shared knowledge and experiences, and discussed practical considerations related to their mandates.