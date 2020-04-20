OLACEFS President Becomes Honorary OCCEFS Member

On March 12, 2020, the Chair of the Centro American and Caribbean Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (OCCEFS), Dr. Edwin Salazar Jerez, Head of Guatemala’s Supreme Audit Institution (SAI), awarded Nelson Shack Yalta, Peru’s Comptroller General and President of the Organization of Latin American and Caribbean Supreme Audit Institutions (OLACEFS), the title of Honorary OCCEFS Member.

The OCCEFS General Assembly, hosted by SAI Guatemala March 12-14, 2020, featured thematic discussions on:

Opportunities/challenges in auditing Sustainable Development Goal implementation; and

Integrity and anti-corruption with an emphasis on new technologies for government oversight.

OCCEFS, a subregional OLACEFS group, is composed of the SAIs of Belize, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, México, Nicaragua, Panamá, and Puerto Rico.