Nancy Gathungu Sworn in as Auditor General of SAI Kenya

Ms. Nancy Gathungu was sworn in as the Auditor General of the Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) of Kenya on July 17, 2020. She succeeds Mr. Edward Ouko and will serve a non-renewable 8-year term.

Prior to her appointment as Auditor General, Ms. Gathungu served as SAI Kenya’s Director of Quality Assurance and as Chief Internal Auditor at Kenyatta National Hospital, the biggest referral hospital in East and Central Africa.

She holds a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in strategic management and a bachelor’s degree in commerce-accounting, both from the University of Nairobi, Kenya. She is currently pursuing a doctorate in business administration, specializing in strategic management.

Ms. Gathungu is a certified member and trainer with the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya; member of the Association of Women Accountants in Kenya, where she also serves as a mentor; and member of the Kenya Leadership and Integrity Forum.

She is a facilitator and resource person on such topics as audit process, communications, ethics, governance, integrity, and public finance and risk management and has handled various high-level assignments for the African Organization of English-speaking Supreme Audit Institutions (AFROSAI-E)as well as the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions Development Initiative (IDI).