Kuwait’s State Audit Bureau Welcomes New President, Continues International Training, Cooperation Efforts

Mr. Faisal Fahad Al-Shaya was appointed as the President of the State Audit Bureau (SAB) of Kuwait on November 5, 2019, in accordance with the 2019 Amiri Decree.

The SAB hosted the joint symposium on “Waste Management Issues (Medical and Hazardous Wastes) and Marine Pollution and its Effects on Fisheries Stock” within the framework of activating the cooperation agreement with the National Audit Office of Estonia. The SAB presented a summary on environmental audit methodology, as well as an evaluation on the Public Health Ministry’s efficiency in disposing of hazardous health care waste.

A delegation from the SAB, headed by Mr. Adel Abdulaziz Al-Sarawi, SAB Acting President, participated in the European Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (EUROSAI) Working Group on Environmental Auditing and European Court of Auditors Joint Biodiversity Conference held October 22-24, 2019, in Luxembourg. The SAB delegation presented working papers on SAB experiences with “Biological Diversity” and “The Role of Arab Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ARABOSAI) Environmental Audit Committee.”

A SAB delegation participated in the 2019 Young EUROSAI (YES) Conference hosted by the United Kingdom’s National Audit Office in London November 4-7, 2019. The conference, which focused on Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) relevance, highlighted several important topics, including current and future challenges SAIs face and proposed solutions to address them. The delegation also contributed to several workshops, audit-focused working groups, and seminars discussing the roles of young auditors in SAIs.