A Tribute to Thembekile Kimi Makwetu, Auditor-General of South Africa

Kimi Makwetu, at the helm of the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA)—as Deputy Auditor General and Auditor General—for 13 years and head of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) Capacity Building Committee since 2013, passed away November 11, 2020.

We have lost a great leader who worked tirelessly to empower staff and citizens; strengthen transparency and good governance; promote ethical leadership and value-added activities; and cultivate a culture of integrity and accountability.

As we join the Makwetu family in mourning his death, we invite members of the global accountability community to pay tribute to Kimi using this post’s comment function.

Thank you, Kimi. May you rest in peace.