Karen Hogan Appointed Auditor General of Canada

Karen Hogan was appointed Auditor General of Canada in June 2020.

She has over 25 years of professional experience in accounting and auditing and holds a bachelor’s degree and graduate diploma in accounting from Concordia University in Montréal.

Fully bilingual, she is a member of the Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec as well as the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario.

Ms. Hogan began her career in the private sector, working first as an auditor at a Montréal-based accounting firm and then as a manager at another private firm in Thunder Bay and Ottawa.

She joined the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) of Canada in 2006 and has served as Assistant Auditor General since January 2019.

She has helped shape organizational change and strategic direction during her time at the OAG. Her work has included:

Leading the Government of Canada’s consolidated financial statements audit;

Contributing to the delivery of a new report designed to help Parliamentarians and Canadians understand complex financial matters and the importance of financial audits for Canada; and

Helping develop and deliver a new talent management strategy for the OAG.

Ms. Hogan supports standard setting in Canada as a member of the Public Sector Accounting Discussion Group.

Outside of work, in addition to spending time with her husband and two children, she is actively involved in her community, serves on the board of directors of a not-for-profit organization, and supports competitive swimming as a certified swim official.

The Auditor General of Canada is an Officer of Parliament appointed for a non-renewable 10 year term upon resolution of the House of Commons and Senate.

Auditor General responsibilities include auditing operations of federal and territorial governments and providing Parliament and the legislative assemblies with independent information, assurance and advice regarding the stewardship of public funds.

To learn more about Ms. Hogan, the OAG and its work, visit the OAG website.