Rolands Irklis Appointed Auditor General of the Republic of Latvia

On January 14, 2021, Rolands Irklis was appointed Auditor General of the Republic of Latvia by the Saeima (Parliament of Latvia) and was sworn in to begin his 4-year term on January 28, 2021.

Mr. Irklis brings rich experience from positions held in both the public and private sectors, including Latvia’s Public Utilities Commission, where he served as Chair since February 2016 and as Commissioner from 2011 to 2016. He has also acted as a sworn advocate and legal advisor at the Bank of Latvia.

His professional versatility includes service in the international arena in such assignments as Presidium Member of the Energy Regulators Regional Association, Vice-President of the Council of European Regulators Board, and Vice-Chair of the Board of the European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators.

Mr. Irklis earned his master’s degree in 2005 from the University of Latvia, Faculty of Law, and graduated from the Executive Master of Business Administration program at the Riga Business School in 2020.

Latvia’s new Auditor General looks forward to developing a constructive and forward-looking dialogue as well as sharing and implementing common ideas on auditing and public financial management issues of national and international significance.

To learn more about the Auditor General and the State Audit Office of the Republic of Latvia, visit https://www.lrvk.gov.lv/en.