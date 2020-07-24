Pierre Moscovici Appointed First President of the Cour des comptes

Pierre Moscovici was appointed First President of the Cour des comptes, the French Supreme Audit Institution, by the President of the Republic on June 3, 2020. He succeeds Didier Migaud, who is now serving as President of the High Authority for Transparency in Public Life.

Mr. Moscovici holds a postgraduate degree in advanced macroeconomics and philosophy and is a graduate of the Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris. He joined the Cour des comptes as a junior audit manager upon his graduation from the Ecole nationale d’administration in1984.

Mr. Moscovici was appointed as technical advisor to the Minister of National Education, Youth and Sport in 1988 and became the Head of the Department for Public Service Modernization and Financial Resources at the High Committee for Strategic Planning in 1990.

He was elected Member of the European Parliament in 1994 and Member of the French National Assembly for the Department of the Doubs in 1997. At that time, he was appointed Minister in charge of European Affairs.

In November 2002, Mr. Moscovici returned to the Cour de comptes and was again elected Member of the European Parliament in 2004, ultimately serving as Vice President.

Twice re-elected Member of the French National Assembly for the Department of the Doubs in 2007 and 2012, he presided over the Urban Area of Montbéliard between 2008 and 2012, when he was appointed Minister of Economy and Finance until 2014.

He held the mandate of European Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Affairs from November 2014 to November 2019 before returning to the Cour des comptes.

He is an affiliated professor at Sciences Po Paris and a visiting professor at Columbia University in New York and the College of Europe in Bruges.

Mr. Moscovici is a Chevalier of the Légion d’Honneur Order.