Egypt’s Accountability State Authority Hosts Meetings, Participates in International Forums, Continues Long Tradition of Collaborative Efforts

The Accountability State Authority (ASA) hosted the 9th Annual Meeting of the African Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (AFROSAI) Working Group on Environmental Audit (WGEA) October 21-24, 2019. The event, which focused on “African Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) Facing Challenges of Combating Desertification and Food Insecurities,” included a workshop on “Raising Awareness on the Techniques of Assessing and Auditing African SAI Implementation of SDGs,” which was organized by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ). At the meeting’s conclusion, SAI Nigeria assumed WGEA chairmanship for a period of three (renewable) years.

The ASA hosted the AFROSAI Capacity Building Committee Annual Meeting in June 2019, which was followed by a three-day workshop on “Quality Control and Quality Assurance” as part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between AFROSAI and the European Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (EUROSAI). During the workshop, experts representing AFROSAI (Senegal and Egypt) and EUROSAI (France and Austria) presented SAI experiences.

An ASA delegation, led by H.E. Hesham Badawy, ASA President, participated in the inaugural African Anti-Corruption Forum held in Sharm El Sheikh in June 2019. The ASA delegation included Mona Tawhid, ASA Vice President along ASA deputies and members. The forum included experts in the field of combating corruption, including Ministers of Justice, Planning, Investment, International Cooperation, and Interior, as well as heads of relevant national and African agencies.

The ASA hosted a delegation from SAI Oman in July 2019 at ASA headquarters in Cairo. The visit focused on discussing organizational and professional aspects related to preparing annual reports, such as the units responsible, stages, criteria adopted in report classification, standards used when including remarks, and procedures that follow upon submitting the report.

The ASA hosted the 13th Arab Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ARABOSAI) Professional Standards Committee meeting at ASA headquarters in September 2019. During the meeting, delegates dialogued on issues related to significant achievements within the framework of ARABOSAI’s 2019 working plan. Committee members also presented Work Plan 2020-2021 (in draft form) and discussed aspects of the committee’s financial audit guide.

As part of the MoU signed between the SAIs of Egypt and Saudi Arabia:

The ASA hosted a training program in August 2019 at ASA headquarters on “The Art of Secretarial Work and Communication’’ that highlighted the necessary qualifications associated with successful administrative employees along with skills in communicating under work stress, time management, Microsoft Office programs, applying rules in data basing and indexing, and effective communication.

The ASA also hosted a workshop at ASA headquarters on “The SAI role in Calculating Value Added Tax (VAT)’’ in November 2019. This event highlighted audit procedures: applied to VAT calculation, cases where VAT is deducted and exempt, as well as VAT declaration guidelines.

The ASA participated in a program dedicated to “Risk Based Audit” hosted by the General Auditing Bureau of Saudi Arabia in October 2019.

The ASA hosted the scientific meeting on “SAI Reports and the Role in Promoting the Efficiency of the State’s Financial System’’ in December 2019, where representatives discussed: