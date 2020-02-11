Bosnia and Herzegovina Audit Office Publishes Report Assessing Government SDG Implementation Preparedness

The Audit Office of the Institutions of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), the nation’s Supreme Audit Institution (SAI), recently published a performance audit report assessing government preparedness to respond to Agenda 2030 commitments.

The report represents SAI efforts to contribute to the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) Strategic Plan 2017-2022 and aims to encourage relevant institutions to take action in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The audit, which evaluated current progress and necessary future measures, indicates that, since the adoption of Agenda 2030, Bosnia and Herzegovina state institutions have not met basic preconditions required to implement the SDGs, particularly as relevant institutions have failed to properly utilize resources.

The Audit Office recommended institutions take a more direct, efficient approach, which involves: (1) establishing a strategic and institutional framework geared toward SDG implementation; and (2) executing a system of regular reporting and monitoring of such implementation.

Institutional implementation of the SAI’s recommendations will, among other things, create a better foundation for national SDG implementation.

The full report can be accessed here.