Auditor General of Nepal Submits 58th Annual Report to President

On August 20, 2021, Mr. Tanka Mani Sharma Dangal, Honorable Auditor General of Nepal, submitted the 58th report of the Auditor General to the Right Honorable President Mrs. Bidya Devi Bhandari, in accordance with the Constitution. President Bhandari thanked the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) for its efforts.

The report presented the findings of OAG’s audits of the expenses of 3,079 federal offices and agencies, 1,019 provincial government offices, and 699 local government entities for fiscal year 2019/20. For the reporting period, OAG found that the government at all levels spent a total of Rs. 2,607 billion (about U.S. $21.8 billion or €18.8 billion) and was Rs. 91.69 billion in arrears. The OAG prepared separate audit reports on the activities carried out by government at the local, provincial, and federal levels. OAG also covered COVID-19 financial management in another report.