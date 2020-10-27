Algerian Court of Accounts Presents Report, Provides Risk Assessment on Topics of National Concern

COA Presents Report on Financial Regulation Draft Law

Mr. Abdelkader Benmarouf, President of the Algerian Court of Accounts (COA), presented the COA Evaluation Report on the 2017 Financial Regulation Preliminary Draft Law to the National People’s Assembly Finance and Budget Committee on June 11, 2020.

The report, published in June 2020 is available on the COA website in Arabic and French.

COA Provides Risk Assessment of National COVID-19 Pandemic Measures

The COA Programs and Reports Committee met on June 30, 2020, to plan and develop a risk assessment for pandemic-related government measures in supporting companies and households. Chaired by the COA President, Mr. Abdelkader Benmarouf, the meeting highlighted medical material and equipment purchases as well as assistance in coping with the effects of the pandemic.