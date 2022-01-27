SAI Philippines Official Reappointed to IPSAS Board

Commission on Audit (COA) Assistant Commissioner Luzvi P. Chatto, head of SAI Philippines’ Administration Sector, was reappointed as member of the International Public Sector Accounting Standards Board (IPSASB) for the period of 2022 to 2024.

Operating under the auspices of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), IPSASB works to strengthen public financial management globally by developing and maintaining accrual-based International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) and other high-quality financial reporting guidance for use by governments and other public sector entities.

Assistant Commissioner Chatto led COA’s Government Accountancy Sector in continuously evaluating the applicability of new and updated IPSAS, and implementing them in the Philippine public sector. She is also a member of the Technical Working Group on Government ePayment and eReceipt Project, in which she reviews policies on electronic government payments and collections. She supervised the development, implementation, and enhancement of computerized systems for accounting and financial reporting, budgeting, and auditing, for use by government agencies.

IPSASB announced that, for the first time, it will have a majority female Board, with ten women and eight men beginning on January 1, 2022. IPSASB’s geographic diversity will also increase, with new members from China and Saudi Arabia.