OLACEFS & IDI Host Workshop on Sustainable Purchases

The Organization of Latin American and Caribbean Supreme Audit Institutions (OLACEFS) and the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions Development Initiative (IDI) launched a cooperative audit on Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) implementation. Costa Rica’s Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) will be the lead coordinator.

At the beginning of March, IDI and the OLACEFS Presidency held an inaugural workshop that included representatives from IDI, heads of SAIs of Bolivia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Honduras, and Perú, as well as high-level delegates and international experts from the SAIs of Argentina, Belize, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, and Spain.

The cooperative audit’s primary objective is to contribute to sustainable procurement practices in a national context, particularly considering SDG 12 and SDG Target 12.7, which call for sustainable consumption and production.

The workshop highlighted SDG 12 actions—such as promoting resource and energy efficiency, sustainable infrastructure, and sustainable purchases—and fostered dialogue on using data analysis in conducting performance audits.