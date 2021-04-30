New Auditor General Appointed to Bhutan’s Royal Audit Authority

His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, appointed Dasho Tashi as the new Auditor General of the Royal Audit Authority—the Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) of Bhutan—on October 14, 2020. Dasho Tashi is the third Auditor General appointed under the Constitution of the Kingdom of Bhutan.

The Auditor General of the Royal Audit Authority is selected by the King from a list of eminent persons recommended jointly by the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of Bhutan, the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Chairperson of the National Council, and the Leader of the Opposition Party.

Mr. Tashi started his career in 1994 as a Trainee Officer in the Royal Audit Authority and has held various significant posts in the organization, where he was instrumental in establishing the foundations for performance auditing. Prior to his appointment as Auditor General, he also served as Deputy Chamberlain to His Majesty the King of Bhutan from July 2009 to October 2020.

Mr. Tashi has an Advanced Diploma in Management Accounting from the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants in London and is a certified INTOSAI/INTOSAI Development Initiative Training Specialist.