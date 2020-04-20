Bridging the Equality Gap: SAI Female Leadership

The International Journal of Government Auditing (INTOSAI Journal) continually seeks to bring visibility to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, a plan of action adopted by all United Nations (UN) member states in 2015 calling for a global partnership to promote prosperity, encourage environmental protection and strengthen universal peace. At the heart of this plan are 17 interconnected Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that act as a blueprint to achieve an improved, more sustainable future and aim “to leave no one behind.”

In honor of International Women’s Day, we wanted to give a special nod to SDG 5, an ambitious goal that seeks to “achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.”

The issue of women not being afforded the same opportunities as men has long been discussed. Initiatives to change this reality have long been explored. While there has been progress in workforce equality and inclusion, women are still underrepresented when it comes to holding leadership positions.

UN data on SDG 5 progress indicates 27% of managerial positions worldwide were held by women in 2018, a marginal increase from the 26% reported in 2015. Within the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) community, less than 25% of member Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) are led by women.

International Women’s Day provides an opportune time for our community to learn more about the impressive female leaders of now.

To better understand leadership challenges of the past, find encouragement for the present, and gain guidance for the future, we asked female SAI leaders to share personal stories about the most significant challenges faced; insight on pushing forward despite the challenges; and advice on increasing SAI female leadership.