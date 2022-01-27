Alexis Kamuhire Appointed Auditor General of Rwanda

Alexis Kamuhire was appointed Auditor General of Rwanda on October 13, 2021, and assumed the role in early November. He brings extensive experience in public financial management to the position.

As Chief Internal Auditor for seven years within the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, Mr. Kamuhire coordinated and oversaw the internal audit function across all government agencies. His portfolio included central and local government entities, public enterprises, and government programs and projects.

Prior to this role, Mr. Kamuhire served as a Financial Management Specialist for the Integrated Financial Management Information System Project (IFMIS) in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, where he was in charge of change management strategies and capacity building.

Mr. Kamuhire is not new to the Office of the Auditor General of State Finances (OAG), Rwanda’s Supreme Audit Institution (SAI). His started his career with OAG in 2003 and was promoted to the position of Senior Auditor, a post he held until 2007.

In addition, Mr. Kamuhire served as a member of the Advisory Committee of the East African Community’s Audit and Risk Committee from 2015 to August 2021. He is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Rwanda (ICPAR).

OAG, which has operated since 1999, became Rwanda’s SAI in June 2003, when its mandate was enshrined in the country’s Constitution. The SAI is vested with legal personality, as well as with financial and administrative autonomy. Mr. Kamuhire is OAG’s fourth Auditor General.