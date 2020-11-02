Tvrtković Appointed New Auditor General of SAI Bosnia and Herzegovina

The Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia and Herzegovina has appointed Mr. Hrvoje Tvrtković as the new Auditor General of the Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Mr. Tvrtković, who formally assumed office October 20, 2020, will serve a seven-year term.

Mr. Tvrtković brings extensive public sector audit experience to his new position, as he has been with the SAI for almost 15 years. Since joining the SAI in 2006, he has served in various financial and performance auditing roles, including senior performance auditor-team leader and Head of the Performance Audit Department.

Contact saibih@revizija.gov.ba or visit the SAI’s website at www.revizija.gov.ba for more information.