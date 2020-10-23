INTOSAI Journal President Bids Farewell, Expresses Appreciation for Partnership in Strengthening Global Accountability

It has been with great pleasure that I have served as the President of the International Journal of Government Auditing (Journal) for nearly six years, and I positively reflect on the many accomplishments we have achieved in advancing the Journal and audit organizations around the world.

As the official voice of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), the Journal has always endeavored to create a forum for meaningful exchange among public auditors worldwide since its inception in 1974.

The Journal has thrived due to complete community support, which includes generous submissions of articles, editorials and news along with in-kind contributions from member Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) that provide translation services.

Together, we have created a solid foundation for a bright future—enhancing relationships, outreach and knowledge sharing that will sustain our success for many years ahead. It has been my privilege to oversee the Journal’s publication on behalf of INTOSAI, and I am proud of all we have achieved since assuming this honor in 2014.

We implemented a connected communications strategy that included completely redesigning the quarterly publication, creating a brand identity, strengthening our web presence; broadening contributions and ideas; enriching social media engagement; and providing more robust event coverage, all of which fostered a greater sense of community that is truly in keeping with INTOSAI’s motto, “Mutual experience benefits all.”

We unveiled a more visually appealing, interactive reading experience with the INTOSAI Journal Summer 2016 edition and used the design elements across Journal communication mechanisms to build a strong, cohesive and unifying identity indicative of the members we support and the desire for inclusiveness we seek.

We championed a much more dynamic web presence early on (as noted in my message to Journal readership in January 2015) and were pleased to debut the redesigned website on April 30, 2018. Our goal: develop a useful, interactive, content-rich online presence that was also brand consistent. The redesign lends itself to increasing what we share and how we share it.

Since its launch, the Journal’s modern, responsive website has received upwards of 44,000 visitors who have accessed over 110,000 pages of more timely and relevant news and content from INTOSAI bodies, member SAIs, and regions as well as international organizations, including the Canadian Audit and Accountability Foundation, German Development Cooperation and International Budget Partnership.

Social media engagement has flourished and continues to grow—the Journal has more than 2,400 Twitter followers and expanded capabilities to share INOTSAI news on a global scale by launching a presence on Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

We amplified event coverage and enhanced event-driven communications by increasing the Journal’s physical presence at key meetings; incorporating photo and video capabilities; implementing a live reporting strategy to share event news; and collaborating across INTOSAI and partner networks to publicize real-time updates from events we were unable to attend. The live reporting strategy, which capitalized on the Journal’s social media networks, allowed us to continue [virtual] event coverage and ensure INTOSAI and the broader accountability community stayed connected during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Operationally, we ensured that exercising good governance, promoting transparency, and maintaining a sound financial position remained at the forefront of our activities. The Journal, audited annually, has consistently received clean audit opinions—reports shared with the INTOSAI General Secretariat and presented by the U.S. Comptroller General at INTOSAI Governing Board meetings. We expanded the Journal Board to leverage expertise in communications and accountability and updated protocols, bylaws and policies to enhance efficiencies and service to INTOSAI.

I am grateful to Mr. Dodaro, U.S. Comptroller General and Head of the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), for providing me with such an invaluable opportunity to work alongside GAO and INTOSAI colleagues who have dedicated themselves to furthering the progress of auditing and serve organizations that touch nearly every corner of the world with an impact to the lives of countless citizens worldwide. I appreciate the Journal’s Editor, Heather Santos, Editorial Team and Board of Directors for the dedication, support and contributions to advance the Journal. And, I am extremely thankful to each person who has supported the Journal over the years.

This is the last time I will formally address readership as the INTOSAI Journal President. I take with me a wealth of knowledge, friendships and fond memories that I will always treasure and hope that I have left an impression on others similar to the one the INTOSAI community has left on me. I am forever grateful for this meaningful and enjoyable journey.

/Signed/

James-Christian Braxton Blockwood

Managing Director, GAO Strategic Planning and External Liaison, and President, INTOSAI Journal